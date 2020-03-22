More Questions Over Police Case Against COVID-19 Positive Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Kapoor confirmed on social media on Friday that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

Amid controversy over discrepancies in negligence case filed against Covid-19 positive singer Kanika Kapoor, a letter - purportedly written by Chief Medical Officer Of Lucknow - has emerged that seeks correction in the first information report filed on Friday. CMO Narendra Agarwal, however, has refused to comment on the letter, calling it "fake".

The first information report (FIR) - filed under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) - was based on a compliant by Lucknow's Chief Medical Officer. It claims that when the singer was screened at the Lucknow airport on March 14, a "high viral load was detected". She was advised "home quarantine", but the advice was "disregarded", it adds.

After her arrival in Lucknow earlier this week, the 41-year-old singer - who confirmed on Friday that she had tested positive for coronavirus - attended at least three social gatherings. A dinner that she attended in Lucknow caused a scare among several senior politicians all the way to Delhi, including parliament and the President's House.

She stayed for a night at a five star hotel, went shopping in some upscale areas in the state capital.

Kanika Kapoor, however, has claimed that she came to Lucknow on March 11. She also says that she entered from the Mumbai airport on March 9 after she flew in from London, a city that has seen sharp increase in coronavirus cases over the last month.

Now, a purported letter from Lucknow Chief Medical Officer has emerged, asking for major corrections in the original complaint. The letter says that Ms Kapoor did come to Lucknow only on March 11 and was not screened at this airport but the Mumbai airport on March 9. The letter says the 'high viral load' was detected on her in Mumbai and she was advised quarantine but the singer did not comply

It is not clear why the original complaint got this piece of information wrong. "I will not confirm anything... this letter is wrong," Lucknow Chief Medical officer Narendra Agarwal told NDTV in a brief conversation.

So far, doctors at Lucknow's King George's Medical University say they have tested over 100 samples of people who came in contact with Kanika Kapoor at three parties she reportedly attended in Lucknow before testing positive for COVID-19. All reports have come negative so far . This includes samples collected from state Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her MP son Dushyant Singh.

Hours before the FIR against Kanika was filed, while speaking to NDTV, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh - one of the guests at the party attended by Kanika Singh - had admitted to lapses at the airport in the state capital. "There seems to be a lapse on our part. I am going to ask my officers about how Kanika Kapoor went out of the airport undetected," he said.