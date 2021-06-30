More Mobile Towers, Better Network For Online Education In Assam Soon

Schools have switched to online education amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Representational)

To facilitate students' education, which has been switched to the online medium because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Assam cabinet today decided to enhance its mobile network coverage by working with the network providers to install more mobile towers in the state.

During the weekly cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Information Technology Department was asked to get the process of installation of towers started and request network providers for easy internet access across the state.

With schools and colleges shut in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic, students have been taking online classes. The Assam government has also cancelled this year's class 10 and 12 state board examinations. Summer vacation in Assam schools ended on June 14.

Meanwhile, the cabinet has also decided to provide a month's paid leave every year to officials, from the rank of the sub-inspector to constables, in all the arms battalions of the Assam Police so they can visit their homes. Officials staying with their families in police quarters will be given 10 days of leave every year.

The Assam chief minister on June 9 had made the assurance of proving leave after a meeting with the superintendents of police and other senior officials of the department.



The council of ministers also decided that MLA Padma Hazarika will be given cabinet rank for effectively carrying out duties and responsibilities as head of a committee for utilising 77,000 bighas of land at Gorukhuti in Sipajhar for agricultural purpose.

