Assam Girl Sexually Harassed By 2 Boys, Man Behind School Building

A schoolgirl in Assam's Bongaigaon district was sexually harassed by two boys and a man, the police said.

They took her to the rear of the school and sexually harassed her, the police said.

All three came from outside and entered the school from the gate in a likely attempt to blend in and avoid raising suspicion, sources said.

"Admission process was going on in the school and three of them took advantage since everybody was busy," the school principal said.

"The gate was open and they entered easily. They called the girl that her father asked about her. When she came out, they took her out of the school and sexually harassed her," the principal said.

The principal said he was not at the school when it happened. "The girl later told me the three harassed her," he said.

Locals caught the three and handed them over to the police.

"We condemned the incident and demanded immediate action against the three of them who have committed such a crime," a local resident said.

Police have started investigation.