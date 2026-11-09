"Moo-shkil To Resist": Himanta Sarma Drinks Milk Given By Muslim Farmer At Rally

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gulped down milk from a plastic bottle offered to him by a Muslim dairy farmer on stage during a victory celebration in Nagaon's Samaguri on Saturday.

The farmer, identified as Md Sohab Ali by Sarma in a social media post, brought milk produced at his own farm and presented it to the Chief Minister. Sarma accepted the offering and drank some of it in front of the gathering.

The Chief Minister asks the man if it is cow or buffalo milk?

"Cow," the man responds.

Announcing that Sohab has brought milk for him, the Chief Minister then drinks some straight from the bottle, with a bit of milk seen dripping down his chin.

Sarma described it as a "dairy-licious gift in Nagaon" and said it was "Moo-shkil to not have a sip".

"Md. Sohab Ali, a dairy farmer gifted me his farm's cow milk and it was Moo-shkil to not have a sip. Across Assam, we are supporting all dairy farmers to run their business profitably and attain the goal of 10 lakh lts milk production per day," Sarma posted on X.

The Chief Minister's visit to Rupahihat followed a promise he had made during the by-election campaign. He had said he would personally visit the area and celebrate with residents if NDA candidate Devashish Sharma won the election.

The BJP's victory in the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election was a significant gain for the party in a constituency with a sizeable Muslim electorate.

The Chief Minister also used the occasion to speak about the state government's plans for the dairy sector. He said the government aims to raise Assam's daily milk production to 10 lakh litres and make dairy farming a profitable business, while extending support to farmers.