Watch: Part Of School Building Collapses Into Kosi River In Bihar

Monsoon update: "Around 55,000 people have been affected and 100 houses were washed away...," locals in Darbhanga said. Part of a school building collapsed into Koshi River in Bhagalpur.

Watch: Part Of School Building Collapses Into Kosi River In Bihar

Monsoon update: Floods in Bihar's Darbhanga district after continuous heavy rain

Large tracts of Bihar have been inundated after continuous monsoon rain for the last few days. The latest weather bulletin warns of more rain and "severe thunderstorm and lightning" in Bihar, parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal in next 12 hours. Large swathes in the state have been flooded after the Kamla River, in Darbhanga, breached its banks due to heavy rain. 

"Around 55,000 people have been affected and 100 houses were washed away...," locals in Darbhanga told news agency ANI. Part of a school building collapsed into the Koshi River in Bhagalpur, following heavy downpour and floods. There are no reports of any injuries.

Embankments, culverts and other infrastructure in several parts of the state have been damaged, according to local reports. The embankment on the Bagmati River in Sheohar district, was damaged yesterday, officials said on Monday. The main embankment of Bagmati is however safe.

"The main embankment of the Bagmati is safe. Our boats are ready to evacuate the locals so there is nothing to worry. Construction work along the embankment was being carried out. I have given orders to fix it," Avnish Kumar Singh, District Magistrate of Sheohar told news agency ANI. Traffic on the road, from Sheohar to Motihari, has been stopped as it passes close to the embankment.

Uttar Pradesh too received heavy rainfall today and water logging has been reported in Prayagraj. 

The meteorological department on Monday warned of thundershowers and lightning at several locations of Uttar Pradesh. Raebareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Prayagraj, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Ballia districts and adjoining areas are expected to get intermittent showers. Here's a look at the latest weather bulletin.

The monsoon has been active in most parts of India and surplus rainfall has been recorded in the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. It covered the entire country ahead of time and so far, 12 per cent excess rainfall has been recorded, according to the weather office.

Comments
Monsoon news and updatesSchool building collapses in Bihar

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter