Monsoon To Be Normal This Year, Says Weather Department

Monsoon 2018: The IMD's monsoon forecast raises the possibility of higher farm and economic growth in the country.

All India | | Updated: April 16, 2018 16:11 IST
30 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Monsoon To Be Normal This Year, Says Weather Department

Monsoon 2018: The monsoons are expected to be 97 per cent of a long-term average.

New Delhi:  India is likely to receive normal monsoon rainfall in 2018, said the Indian Meteorological Department. 

The monsoons, the lifeline of the country's $2 trillion economy, are expected to be 97 per cent of a long-term average, said KJ Ramesh, director general of IMD. 

The IMD's monsoon forecast raises the possibility of higher farm and economic growth in Asia's third-biggest economy, where half of the farmers have little irrigation facilities. 

Comments
Other than lifting farm and wider economic growth, a wet spell will keep a lid on inflation, potentially tempting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring forward general elections due in May 2019, said a Reuters report.

The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 per cent and 104 per cent of a 50-year average of 89 cm for the entire four-month season beginning from June to September.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

monsoon 2018Met departmentIMD

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
KathuaIPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleDiabetesOppo F7

................................ Advertisement ................................