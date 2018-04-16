Monsoon To Be Normal This Year, Says Weather Department

The monsoons, the lifeline of the country's $2 trillion economy, are expected to be 97 per cent of a long-term average, said KJ Ramesh, director general of IMD.
The IMD's monsoon forecast raises the possibility of higher farm and economic growth in Asia's third-biggest economy, where half of the farmers have little irrigation facilities.
The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 per cent and 104 per cent of a 50-year average of 89 cm for the entire four-month season beginning from June to September.
