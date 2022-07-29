Monsoon Session Live Updates: Both Houses Adjourned Till Monday

Smriti Irani accused Congress of continuing "to demean the Office of the President of India".

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's "rashtrapatni" remarks about President Droupadi Murmu led to a political storm on Thursday with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha facing disruptions.

In the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Smriti Irani hit out at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for referring to President Murmu as "rashtrapatni" and sought an apology.

She also attacked Sonia Gandhi over Chowdhury's remarks alleging that the Congress leader "sanctioned the humiliation" of President Murmu.

In Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi. Three more opposition members were suspended from Rajya Sabha on Thursday for "unruly behaviour".

Smriti Irani alleged that Congress workers and leaders "continue to demean the Office of the President of India".

Jul 29, 2022 12:14 (IST) Update| Lok Sabha adjourned to meet again on August 1 at 11am



Jul 29, 2022 12:13 (IST) Update| Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am on August 1 due to an uproar in the House



Jul 29, 2022 12:13 (IST) (Congress leader) Adhir Ranjan has not issued an unconditional apology. Earlier when Murmu-ji was appointed as a candidate, then too, the Congress party had issued a negative statement. Sonia Gandhi should apologise: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

To those MPs feasting on chicken while sitting in front of the Gandhi statue, I ask this:- what have they been sent here for? Are they supposed to be here for 'charcha' (debate), or for chicken?: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi



Jul 29, 2022 11:36 (IST) Monsoon Session: Both Houses of Parliament adjourned till 12 noon



Both the Upper and the Lower Houses of the Parliament have been adjourned till noon on Friday amid uproar by various members of the Parliament on various issues.

The ninth day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on Friday amid protests by the Opposition in both Houses. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned within minutes, as Opposition leaders continued to demand a discussion on the issue of price rise, GST and the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh made the announcement after declaring that five notices recieved from Opposition MPs like Congress leader of House Mallikarjun Kharge and Deepender Singh Hooda on different issued under Rule 267 has been rejected by the Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu.



Jul 29, 2022 11:36 (IST) Update| Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon amid uproar over various issues

Jul 29, 2022 11:11 (IST) Update| Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon following an uproar in the House, minutes after proceedings begin for the day

Jul 29, 2022 10:29 (IST) Suspended MPs 50-hour long day-night protest continues in Parliament



Opposition MPs continued their 50-hour day-night sit-in protest on Friday morning in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises to mark their strong protest against their suspension and the central government which they claimed was not ready to hold discussion over key issues like price rise and increased GST rates.

A total of 27 MPs including 23 Rajya Sabha MPs and 4 Lok Sabha MPs have been suspended for "unruly behaviour" during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament. This is learnt to be the highest number of single-batch suspensions in the Upper House.

The 50-hour long sit-in is likely to end around 5 pm on Friday. MPs, who were suspended for the week for their "unruly behaviour and disrupting proceedings" in the Parliament, had started the sit-in protest Wednesday afternoon.



Jul 29, 2022 10:28 (IST) Congress Lok Sabha MPs to hold meeting in Parliament



Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) are meeting in Parliament House on Friday.

This came a day after the row over the Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury "Rashtrapatni's" remark.

Meanwhile, party MP, K Suresh moved adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "shocking attempt by BJP MPs including Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani to threaten and intimidate senior MP and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi Ji is an assault of all constitutional values and blatant violation of parliamentary courtesies and dignity."

Mr Chowdhury's "rashtrapatni" remarks about President Droupadi Murmu led to a political storm with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha facing disruptions.



Jul 29, 2022 10:28 (IST) Congress MP Deepender Hooda gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over Agnipath scheme



Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Friday gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over the Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme.

"I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States to move a motion to suspend the business of the House from 11 am on 29.07.2022. The aforementioned motion reads as follows- That the House to discuss the extraordinary situation that has arisen in the last few days concerning the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme which has been implemented across the country by the Government unilaterally without any prior discussion and deliberation," the notice said.

The hasty implementation of the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme has pushed the youth of the country into a state of dilemma and confusion, the Congress MP further said in the notice.



Jul 29, 2022 10:27 (IST) Rajya Sabha member Pramod Kumar gives zero-hour notice to discuss surge in deposits by Indians in Swiss banks



Rajya Sabha member Pramod Kumar gave a zero-hour notice to discuss what he termed as a "surge in money deposited by Indians in Swiss banks".

"It is a matter of grave concern that other foreign banks including Swiss Bank funds are being diverted to more institutions in an uncontrollable manner, increasing the risks of black money," the parliamentarian wrote to the Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha.

During the 2014 elections, the present government had made "big claims" to bring back the "black money" stashed in foreign banks, the MP said.



Jul 29, 2022 10:20 (IST) Update| RJD MP Manoj Kumar gives zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha on the issue of "mental healthcare in India."

Jul 29, 2022 10:20 (IST) Adhir Chowdhury has apologised for his remark. Even after that BJP is demanding an apology from Sonia Gandhi, raising slogans against her. They are doing this deliberately so that they don't have to discuss issues like price rise and inflation: Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge

Jul 29, 2022 10:19 (IST) Update| All Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress Parliamentary Party to hold a meeting in Parliament House today.

Congress MP K.Suresh gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "shocking attempt by BJP MPs including Minister Smriti Irani to threaten and intimidate senior MP and Congress President Sonia Gandhi Ji is an assault of all constitutional values and blatant violation of parliamentary courtesies and dignity."

Jul 29, 2022 10:17 (IST) Update| Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme

Jul 29, 2022 10:17 (IST) Update| Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Kumar gives zero-hour notice on the issue of "surge in Indian money held in Swiss banks"

Jul 29, 2022 10:16 (IST) Suspended MPs during their 50-hour protest in the Parliament complex

Total 27 MPs including 23 Rajya Sabha MPs and 4 Lok Sabha MPs have been suspended for "unruly behaviour" during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.





#Delhi | Suspended MPs continue to protest near the Gandhi statue in Parliament



