Monsoon Session Live: Rajya Sabha To Discuss Price Rise

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday will discuss the issue of price rise on essential commodities in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament on Tuesday. The debate is expected to begin after the Question Hour ends at 1 pm.

In a reply to a debate on price rise on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India continues to be a fast-growing economy in the world quoting reports of global agencies.

Ms Sitharaman said that India is doing better than its peers and "there is no question of India getting into recession or stagflation ... there is no question of us getting into stagflation or like the US a technical recession."

Here are the LIVE updates on the Monsoon Session: