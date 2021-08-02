Monsoon Season: Rainfall To Be On Higher Side Of Normal During August-September, Says Met Department

Monsoon rainfall: The monsoon halted its progress across central India in the third week of June

Rainfall will be on the higher side of normal during August-September, the second half of monsoon season, India Meteorological Department said today.

In another forecast for August, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said monsoon is also likely to be normal in the month.

Mohapatra said rainfall is likely to be normal to below normal over parts of north and central India.