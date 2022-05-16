Monsoon Reaches Andaman And Nicobar Islands 6 Days Ahead Of Schedule

Monsoon has arrived over the Andaman and Nicobar islands today.

The Southwest monsoon has arrived over the Andaman and Nicobar islands today, six day ahead of its scheduled, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

This also signals the start of the four-month seasonal rains that are crucial to the largely agri-dependent economy.

The Andaman and Nicobar islands and adjoining areas have been experiencing rainfall due to strengthening south-westerly winds in the lower tropospheric levels, the weather office said.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea & Andaman Islands and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal during next 2-3 days," the IMD said in a statement.

The weather office said isolated heavy rainfall was expected over Tamil Nadu from Monday to Wednesday and over Lakshadweep area over the next two days. It said isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka on Wednesday.

