Southwest Monsoon Arrives Over Andaman And Nicobar Islands: Met Office

Southwest Monsoon has arrived over Andaman & Nicobar Islands: IMD (file photo)

The Southwest Monsoon has arrived over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday, an indication that it will soon reach the mainland.

"The Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some parts of South Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands, entire south Andaman Sea and some parts of north Andaman Sea today," the IMD said.

Last week, the IMD had said that the monsoon is likely to arrive in Kerala on May 31st, a day ahead of its normal schedule.

The development also marks the beginning of the four-month rainy season. The IMD has already predicted that the monsoon is expected to be normal this year.