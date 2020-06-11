Monsoon Arrives In Goa And Parts Of Maharashtra

Monsoon 2020: Goa, parts of Konkan coast get heavy rain

The monsoon has arrived in Goa and the Konkan coast of Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today. Rain lashed coastal regions of the state this morning. The IMD has also warned of heavy rain in Goa on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"The southwest monsoon has arrived in Maharashtra. The onset line is passing over Harnai, Solapur, Ramagundum (Telangana) and Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh)," Deputy Director General of IMD Mumbai, K Hosalikar told Press Trust of India.

"Conditions are favourable for further advancement into Maharashtra in next 48 hours. Heavy rainfall warnings have been issued," Mr Hosalikar said.

Monsoon has also arrived in Odisha today. The coastal districts of the state received heavy rainfall. Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura and Assam also received heavy rain.

In the last few days, several parts of the country have been receiving pre-monsoon showers, including Mumbai and its suburbs. The weather office has said that in the next few days monsoon is likely to cover most parts of Maharashtra, entire Telangana and Northeast India. Monsoon is expected to reach parts of Chhattisgarh and West Bengal also.

The Mumbai civic body has asked people to take precautions against monsoon-related diseases in addition to COVID-19 infections.

In good news for the country, the IMD, in its long-range forecast, said the country will get abundant monsoon rain this year. Between June and September, rainfall is likely to be 100 per cent it said.