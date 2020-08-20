In Odisha, 2 Men Were Swept Away By Strong Currents While Crossing River

Monsoon 2020: Odisha has been getting very heavy rainfall for the past few days

Monsoon 2020 news and updates: Two men were swept away by strong currents while they were trying to cross a river in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday. Heavy rain hampered normal life in Odisha today. Road links were snapped and mud huts have been destroyed. Special relief commissioner PK Jena, said the state recorded 59 mm since Wednesday.

The two who were washed away have been identified after their bodies were found in the river by fire service personnel. Mr Jena said, low-lying areas and roads in different parts of the state were submerged due to torrential rain. Assessment of the loss due to rain is on, he added.

Nabarangpur district reported the heaviest rainfall of 130 mm, while at Malkangiri, in southern Odisha, roads were damaged and low-lying areas inundated due to the incessant rain, officials said. Heavy rain caused the water levels of several rivers to rise in Bhadrak, Balasore, Puri, Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts. The state government has already asked the district administrations to be ready to deal with waterlogging and localised flooding.

In view of heavy rainfall forecast by India Meteorological Department, state chief secretary, A K Tripathy held a video conference with senior officials, including collectors to review the situation. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi who took stock of the situation, said the situation is under control though the water level of several rivers in the state is rising. The water level of Indravati and Vaskel rivers in Nabarangpur has risen, but there is no flood situation at present, the State Relief Commissioner said.

The water level of Baitarani river is at 17.56 metre as against the danger mark of 17.83 metre at Akhuapada in Bhadrak district, an official said, adding that several low-lying areas in the district have been submerged due to heavy rainfall.

In Puri, the road link between Tinikuda and Balikera was disrupted as a temporary bridge over Bhargabi river was swept away by floodwaters. The water level of Jalaka river in Balasore district is flowing at 6.6 metres, above the danger mark of 5.5 metres, but the situation is under control, he said.

In Kandhamal district, road communication between Phulbani and Dakapala was disrupted due to overflowing of Salunki river. Water-logging was also reported from several low-lying areas in Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Boudh districts, the State Relief Commissioner said.

The Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rainfall in some places of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Angul, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundargarh and Keonjhar till Friday. The weather office has also forecast the formation of another low pressure area over Bay of Bengal around August 23.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast till Friday, as squally weather with surface wind up to 55 km per hour may prevail during the period.