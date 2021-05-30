Monsoon 2 Days Behind Schedule, Likely To Hit Kerala Coast On June 3

Cyclonic circulations persists over Punjab and the Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast, IMD has said.

The onset of the annual monsoon over the Indian subcontinent has been delayed by two days. It is now expected to hit the Kerala coast on June 3, the weather department said today.

"As per the latest meteorological indications, the southwesterly winds could strengthen further gradually from June 1, resulting in a likely enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala. Hence, the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place by June 3, 2021," a government release said today, citing India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

Isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe may continue, though.

Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days; Coastal Karnataka on 01st-03rd June and South Interior Karnataka on 02nd & 03rd June.

♦ Isolated Heat Wave conditions very likely over West Rajasthan on today, the 30th May, 2021.@ndmaindiapic.twitter.com/fhYt4lj0UR — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 30, 2021

The cyclonic circulation over Punjab and its neighbourhood extending upto 1.5 kilometres above the mean sea level persists. So does the one over east-central Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast, at 3.1 kilometres above sea level, the government release has said.

However, the monsoon itself has been delayed because the "south-westerly winds have not strengthened," according to IMD chief Dr M Mohapatra.

"We expect the situation to start improving from June 1, leading to the onset of Monsoon over Kerala on June 3, 2021," Dr Mohapatra told NDTV.