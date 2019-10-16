Money Withdrawn From Customers' Account In Assam, Bank Manager Arrested

Police and CRPF personnel were deployed in the Manipur bank premises. (Representation)

The branch manager and a fourth-grade employee of a bank in Hailakandi district were arrested on Wednesday after many customers complained that money was withdrawn from their accounts in an

unauthorised manner, police said.

Many customers of Assam Gramin Vikas Bank's Manipur branch in the district locked the branch after finding that money was withdrawn from the account in an unauthorised manner and without their knowledge, the police said.

Hailakandi Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli and Superintendent of Police Pabindra Kumar Nath visited the branch on Wednesday and assured the agitated bank customers of taking steps for recovery of their money.

Large number of police and CRPF personnel have been deployed in the bank premises.

Katlicherra Police Station Officer-in-Charge Nirmal Kanti Biswas said branch manager Maniram Chauhan and sanitation worker Surya Dhar have been arrested.

Maniram Chauhan was produced in the court but Surya Dhar could not be produced due to health reasons and has been kept under house arrest, Mr Biswas said.

"Interrogation is on in connection with the mysterious disappearance of millions of rupees from the accounts of customers of the bank," he added.

The matter came to light when the Headmaster of Manipur High School, Khagendra Roy had come to the bank a few days ago to withdraw his fixed deposit amount after maturity.

The manager had allegedly replied that there was no money in his account for payment and the fixed deposit certificate was also fake.

