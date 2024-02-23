Money Laundering Case Against Sheikh Shahjahan Amid Sandeshkhali Row

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, the central figure in the Sandeshkhali row in West Bengal, on money laundering charges.

Raids are underway at Sheikh Shahjahan's house and six other locations.

The women in Sandeshkhali have accused Sheikh Shahjahan of involvement in land-grabbing activities and perpetrating sexual assault, allegedly through coercive means.

Shahjahan has been evading law enforcement since a mob, allegedly linked to him, attacked ED officials during a search operation related to a ration scam on January 5. The incident not only heightened tensions but also raised concerns about the influence and power wielded by Shahjahan and his supporters in the region.

The situation has led to a crackdown by the state police, resulting in the arrest of Shahjahan's aides, Shibu Hazra and Uttam Sardar. However, Shahjahan remains missing. With 17 arrests made so far, the police are urging villagers to come forward with their complaints, organising camps in the area to address concerns related to land grab and extortion.

The BJP has accused the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress of shielding its strongman.