Molestation-Accused Was Made To Wear Shoe Garland. 9 Years Later, A Murder

The accused said he was not able to leave his house due to shame

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad has been arrested for allegedly killing a man who made him wear a garland of shoes nine years ago, police said. The accused, Manveer, said the victim, Ghanshyam Saini, had "falsely" accused him of molesting his niece and made him wear a garland of shoes.

During interrogation, he told the police that Ghanshyam called a meeting of the community members in his house and held him guilty.

"He then hit me with shoes and slippers and insulted me," Manveer alleged.

"After that incident, I was not able to leave the house due to shame and everyone used to make fun of me," he said.

Manveer said he eventually left his village, Pakwara, and went to Rajasthan and started working as a truck driver.

"But whenever I came back to my home, the people of the locality used to make fun of me. Whenever my relatives used to come, Ghanshyam Saini and the people of the locality used to tell them about my insult," he told cops.

The accused also claimed that he was not getting married due to the accusation.

"I had a lot of hatred towards Ghanshyam in my mind and I kept thinking of taking revenge," he said.

Manveer then found Mr Saini alone near a field and attacked him with a knife on October 16.

"I first attacked Ghanshyam's neck with the knife and then kept attacking his face, hands and shoulders until he died. I did not even give Ghanshyam a chance to scream," he said during interrogation.

He said he didn't escape after the murder as he was sure that no one would think of revenge for "such an old incident" and that no one would suspect him.

"That is why I went to a friend who lived in the nearby area," he said.

He, however, later found out that the police were looking for him and was caught when he was trying to flee to Rajasthan.