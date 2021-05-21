Mohini Ekadashi 2021: Puja Vidhi, Fasting Time And All You Need To Know

Mohini Ekadashi 2021: All you need to know about Mohini Ekadashi rituals and fasting rules

Today is Mohini Ekadashi. This Ekadashi vrat, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is observed in the auspicious Hindu month of Vaishakha. Mohini Ekadashi is one of the most important of the 24 Ekadashi vrats in a year. Observed on the 11th day during the Shukla Paksha or the Full Moon fortnight, Mohini Ekadashi this year can be observed today and tomorrow. According to mythology, Lord Vishnu was given the name 'Mohini' when he had appeared in disguise on this Ekadashi tithi. Since then this day came to be known as Mohini Ekadashi. Hindu devotees observe Ekadashi to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu for a happy and prosperous life.

Mohini Ekadashi vrat time

Mohini Ekadashi is on May 22 and May 23

The Parana time or the moment of breaking Ekadashi fast is between 1:40 PM and 4:25 PM

The Ekadashi tithi begins at 9:15 AM on May 22 and ends at 6:42 AM on May 23

Gauna Mohini Ekadashi is on Sunday, May 23

The Parana time for Gauna Ekadashi is between 5:26 AM and 8:11 AM on May 24th

On the Parana day, the Dwadashi end moment is before sunrise.

Mohini Ekadashi fasting rules

Devotees of Lord Vishnu observe a strict fast on Mohini Ekadashi. Fasting starts a day before, that is, on the Dashami tithi. Only saatvik food is eaten once before the sunset. Grains like rice and wheat are not allowed.

The Ekadashi fast continues till the sunrise on Dwadashi. Many devotees believe it is auspicious to break Mohini Ekadashi vrat by drinking milk. Devotees who cannot observe strict fast due to health reasons can eat fruits and special vrat fiood.

Mohini Ekadashi puja vidhi

People who observe Mohini Ekadashi wake up before sunrise and take a bath with Til (sesame) and Kush (grass used for puja) in the water. Devotees who are not working spend the day offering prayers to their household deity and sing bhajans and chant mantras in praise of Lord Vishnu and Krishna.

Sandalwood, sesame seeds, flowers, tulsi leaves and fruits are offered to Lord Vishnu while chanting Om Namah Bhagwate Vasudevaya - the Vishnu mantra - 108 times.