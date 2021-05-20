Lunar Eclipse 2021: Here's Your Complete Guide To The Super Blood Moon

Lunar Eclipse 2021: Know all about the Blood Moon or total Lunar Eclipse on May 26

Lunar Eclipse 2021: A rare Super Blood Moon will be seen in the eastern sky on May 26, just after a total the Lunar Eclipse. The total Lunar Eclipsewill be visible mostly from Eastern Asia, Pacific Ocean, most parts of North and South America and Australia. For most of us in India, the moon will be below the eastern horizon during the total Lunar Eclipse and so people will not be able to view the Blood Moon. Those living in eastern India will see only the very last part of the Lunar Eclipse, very close to the eastern horizon, just before moonrise.

"On the night of May 26, the sun, earth and moon will be aligned in a way that the Full Moon will also be eclipsed for some time as viewed from Kolkata. The moon on its journey around the earth will be passing through the earth's shadow and will be totally eclipsed," said astrophysicist and Director of MP Birla Planetarium, Debiprasad Duari. The partial eclipse of the moon will start at around 3:15 pm and end at 6:22 pm in Kolkata.

Super Blood Moon: Here is your 10-point guide