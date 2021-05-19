Mohini Ekadashi 2021: Date, Muhurat And All About This Ekadashi Vrat

Mohini Ekadashi 2021: Know the date, time or Shubh Muhurat of Mohini Ekadashi

Mohini Ekadashi, in the Hindu month of Vaishakha, is one of the most important of the 24 Ekadashi vrats in a year. Mohini Ekadashiis observed on the 11th day during the Shukla Paksha or the Full Moon fortnight. Mohini Ekadashi is devoted to Lord Vishnu. According to mythology, Lord Vishnu was given the name 'Mohini' when he had appeared in disguise on this Ekadashi tithi. Since then this day came to be known as Mohini Ekadashi. Hindu devotees observe Ekadashi to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu for a happy and prosperous life.

Mohini Ekadashi date and muhurat

Mohini Ekadashi is on Saturday, May 22

Parana time or the moment of breaking Ekadashi fast is between 1:40 PM and 4:25 PM

Ekadashi tithi begins at 9:15 AM on May 22 and ends at 6:42 AM on May 23

Gauna Mohini Ekadashi is on Sunday, May 23

The Parana time for Gauna Ekadashi is between 5:26 AM and 8:11 AM on May 24th

On the Parana day, the Dwadashi end moment is before sunrise.

Mohini Ekadashi: Here are the rituals or puja vidhi