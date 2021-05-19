Mohini Ekadashi 2021: Date, Muhurat And All About This Ekadashi Vrat

Mohini Ekadashi, in the Hindu month of Vaishakha, is one of the most important of the 24 Ekadashi vrats in a year. Mohini Ekadashiis observed on the 11th day during the Shukla Paksha or the Full Moon fortnight. Mohini Ekadashi is devoted to Lord Vishnu. According to mythology, Lord Vishnu was given the name 'Mohini' when he had appeared in disguise on this Ekadashi tithi. Since then this day came to be known as Mohini Ekadashi. Hindu devotees observe Ekadashi to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu for a happy and prosperous life.
Mohini Ekadashi date and muhurat
- Mohini Ekadashi is on Saturday, May 22
- Parana time or the moment of breaking Ekadashi fast is between 1:40 PM and 4:25 PM
- Ekadashi tithi begins at 9:15 AM on May 22 and ends at 6:42 AM on May 23
- Gauna Mohini Ekadashi is on Sunday, May 23
- The Parana time for Gauna Ekadashi is between 5:26 AM and 8:11 AM on May 24th
- On the Parana day, the Dwadashi end moment is before sunrise.
Mohini Ekadashi: Here are the rituals or puja vidhi
- On this day, devotees observe a strict fast. Most people start fasting a day in advance, that is, on Dashami tithi. Only saatvik food is eaten once before the sunset. Grains like rice and wheat are not allowed.
- The Ekadashi fast continues till the sunrise on Dwadashi. Many devotees believe it is auspicious to break Mohini Ekadashi vrat by drinking milk. Devotees who cannot observe strict fast due to health reasons can eat fruits and special vrat fiood.
- People who observe Mohini Ekadashi wake up before sunrise and take a bath with Til (sesame) and Kush (grass). Devotees who are not working spend the day offering prayers to their household deity and sing bhajans and chant mantras in praise of Lord Vishnu and Krishna.
- Sandalwood, sesame seeds, flowers, tulsi leaves and fruits are offered to Lord Vishnu.