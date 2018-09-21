Mohan Bhagwat 'Indicating Something' With Ayodhya Comment: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar said government should take Mohan Bhagwat's comment seriously (File)

NCP president Sharad Pawar said Friday that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat may have tried to "indicate something" with his comments on the Ayodhya issue, and the government must take them seriously.

It is the government's duty to ensure that law and order is maintained, Mr Pawar said, referring to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo's comment that a Ram temple in Ayodhya should be constructed at "the earliest" to end tensions between Hindus and Muslims.

"He (Bhagwat) is adviser of the government. It is the duty of those in power to ensure that proper law and order in maintained," the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader told reporters.

"The kind of statement was made, (it seems Mr Bhagwat) may have tried to indicate something. The government should take this seriously. There is no need of Ramayana or Mahabharat (taking place) in the country," Mr Pawar added.

Speaking at a book release event in the national capital on Thursday, Mr Bhagwat had called for constructing Ram temple in Ayodhya at the earliest, saying "justice" must be given to the society quickly.

Making a reference to the decades-old movement in support of a temple at what Hindus believe to be the birth place of Lord Ram, Mr Bhagwat said denying truth and justice and promoting untruth and injustice causes violence.