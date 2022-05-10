In Mohali Blast Triggered By 'Rocket-Like Fire', Some Suspects In Custody

A few suspects have been taken into custody in connection with yesterday's RPG-like attack at Punjab Police's intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali, said Punjab police chief VK Bhawra on Tuesday.

The Punjab Police DGP apprised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann about the action taken into the Mohali blast incident, at a high-level meeting convened at the latter's residence this morning.

Mr Mann today directed the DGP for an immediate and thorough probe into the incident, said a release by the Chief Minister's Office.

Nobody would be allowed to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the state, he said. "Few inimical forces are constantly trying to foment trouble across the state, which will never succeed in their nefarious designs," the release quoted him as saying.

Mr Mann assured that the culprits behind the Mohali attack incident would be soon brought to justice and given an exemplary punishment.

DGP Bhawra, Additional Chief Secretary to CM A. Venu Prasad, ADGP Internal (Security) RN Dhoke and ADGP (Intelligence) SS Srivastva were among those who attended the meeting.

In Monday's attack, the RPG or rocket-propelled grenade fired from the street shattered glasses at the intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali. However, no one was injured.

"A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7.45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called," the Mohali police said in a statement.

Earlier today, Mr Mann said in a tweet that Punjab Police is investigating the blast case and that anyone who tried to spoil the state's atmosphere will not be spared.

Arvind Kejriwal, who Aam Aadmi Party holds power in Punjab, called it a cowardly act and said all culprits will be punished severely.

"Mohali blast is a cowardly act of those who want to disturb the peace of Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab government will not allow those people's wishes to be fulfilled. Peace will be maintained under all circumstances with the cooperation of all the people of Punjab and the culprits will be punished severely," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.