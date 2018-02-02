Modicare, World's Largest National Health Protection Scheme: All You Need To Know

Modicare is touted to be world's largest national health protection scheme.

New Delhi: In the Union Budget 2018-19, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that India will have the world's largest healthcare programme for half a billion of its poorest citizens. He went on to lay out plans to merge three public sector insurance companies and list the new entity. The plan was soon dubbed "NaMoCare" by BJP president Amit Shah and "ModiCare" by many online. The Ayushman Bharat scheme, also being called "ModiCare", is a new health protection scheme that would cover around 10 crore poor and vulnerable families, or about 50 crore poor people of India. "ModiCare" is seen as an attempt by the government to reform India's public health system, which faces acute shortage of hospitals and doctors .