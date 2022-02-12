'Modern Day Jinnah': Assam Chief Minister Escalates Attack On Rahul Gandhi

Uttarakhandvotes on February 14 in a single phase.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has escalated his attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by calling him a "modern-day Jinnah". Mr Sarma had yesterday hit out at Mr Gandhi for asking for proof of surgical strikes conducted by India in Pakistani territory. "Have we ever asked you if you are really Rajiv Gandhi's son or not?" he had said at a BJP poll rally in Uttarakhand. Now, while explaining his barb on the Congress leader, the Assam CM has compared Mr Gandhi to Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

Mr Sarma said that Rahul Gandhi's language and rhetoric is similar to that of Mr Jinnah before 1947. "In a way, Rahul Gandhi is modern-day Jinnah," he added.

Congress, the main opposition party in Assam, had slammed Mr Sarma saying he had tarnished the image of the state by his crude remark. Congress party workers had staged a protest demonstration in Guwahati and burned Mr Sarma's effigy.

At a party event today, Mr Sarma tried to explain his remark. "Our army jawans plan for a month before they go for any action in the enemy territory. These are strategic actions and after a press release is issued after the operation. We get to know about it then. Now, if someone keeps asking for proof of the action, think about the pain the army jawan feel," he said.

Mr Sarma said he had yesterday tried to show Congress it's 'Karma'. "I think everyone has seen it. I can figure out by the numerous attacks they are doing, even if on Twitter. My mission is accomplished. They will now not ask for proof from the Army,' he added.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's recent speeches, including the blistering attack on BJP in the parliament, Mr Sarma said it appear as if "the ghost of Jinnah has entered his body".

"It seems for him, India only from Gujarat to West Bengal. I have been observing what he has been saying in the last ten days. Once he said India is a union of states. Another time he says India means from Gujarat to Bengal. So, I am saying the ghost of Jinnah has entered into Rahul Gandhi, I said this in Uttrakhand," he said.

Uttarakhand votes on February 14 in a single phase. The votes will be counted on March 10