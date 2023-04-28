MK Stalin Postpones Visit To Delhi Due To Technical Glitch In Flight

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin is expected to leave early on Friday, the sources added.

A Delhi-bound flight in which Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was scheduled to travel on Thursday was cancelled due to a technical snag, airport sources said.

The Chief Minister was scheduled to leave for Delhi to invite President Draupadi Murmu on Friday for a hospital inauguration here.

The private carrier was cancelled due to the technical snag following which the Chief Minister returned home.

He is expected to leave early on Friday, the sources added.

