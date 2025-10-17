MK Stalin Announces Commission To Frame Law Against Dishonour Killings In Tamil Nadu

In a significant move to curb caste- and community-based "dishonour killings", Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced the formation of a Commission headed by retired High Court Judge KM Basha to recommend measures for enacting an exclusive law to prevent such crimes.

Making the announcement in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Stalin said the Commission will comprehensively study incidents of caste- and honour-related killings, consult victims' families, social activists, and legal experts, and draft recommendations for a new state law to eliminate the practice.

"We cannot allow our youth to be killed in the name of caste or family honour. This government will not remain a silent spectator. Tamil Nadu will take the lead to bring a special law to stop dishonour killings," Stalin said, recalling the state's long history of social justice movements.

The Chief Minister said that while the Indian Penal Code already covers murder and abetment offences, the specific social dimensions and motivations behind honour killings warranted an exclusive legal framework - one that would ensure speedy investigation, trial, and stringent punishment for perpetrators and those aiding such crimes.

Stalin noted that the Commission's report will form the basis for the Tamil Nadu government to bring in special legislation to eradicate dishonour killings and to protect the right of individuals to marry across caste and community lines without fear.

The initiative follows a series of alleged honour killings in Tamil Nadu - most recently the murder of Kavin, a young Dalit techie, allegedly by her girlfriend's brother belonging to a dominant caste. The brutal killing reignited public debate and demands for stronger legal protection for inter-caste couples.

In his Assembly speech, Stalin said such killings were an assault on the constitutional right to equality and personal liberty. He reaffirmed Tamil Nadu's commitment to the ideals of social justice championed by Periyar and Dr BR Ambedkar.

"Tamil Nadu has always stood against caste oppression. We must move towards a society where love and marriage are celebrated, not punished," Stalin said.

He added that the Commission would also examine preventive measures, including awareness programs, community sensitisation, and police accountability, to ensure such tragedies do not recur.

The announcement comes ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections and amid a growing perception that political parties have often failed to act decisively against perpetrators from dominant communities or castes, which constitute a significant vote bank when it comes to oppression and violence against Dalits.

In this backdrop, Stalin's move is being seen as a fine balancing act by the ruling DMK - a signal to Dalit communities that the government stands by them, while also demonstrating that it is prepared to act firmly against perpetrators of caste-based violence, regardless of their social standing.