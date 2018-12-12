MJ Akbar, Tarun Tejpal Suspended From Editors Guild Of India

MJ Akbar was a high-profile journalist before he became a politician.

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) today decided to suspend journalist-turned-politician MJ Akbar until a defamation case he has filed against a woman journalist who accused him of sexual misconduct has concluded. "A majority of our executive committee members suggested that the membership of Mr Akbar be suspended," a statement issued by the EGI read.

Mr Akbar (67), who had resigned as a junior minister in the Union ministry after the allegations against him gathered steam, was a prominent figure in the country's media circles. He was first called out by former colleague Priya Ramani, against whom he filed a defamation case. The guild had then requested Mr Akbar to reconsider his legal move.

The EGI also took a similar decision against former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal, who has been jailed for rape.

Incidentally, the EGI had last month released an updated list of members that included the names of both Mr Akbar and Mr Tejpal in spite of the charges levelled against them. Also on the list was senior journalist Gautam Adhikari, who was accused of sexual harassment during the recent #MeToo movement. The move drew protests from various sections of the media.

At least 20 women journalists have levelled sexual misconduct charges against Mr Akbar. He resigned from the post of Minister of State for External Affairs on October 17, citing the angst he was facing due to the allegations.

Mr Tejpal was accused of rape by one of his junior colleagues on November 7, 2013. He had allegedly targeted the complainant in the elevator of Panaji's Grand Hyatt hotel, where Tehelka was holding its annual Think Fest. A Goa trial court charged Tejpal with rape, sexual harassment and wrongful restraint -- to which he pleaded not guilty.