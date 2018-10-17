MJ Akbar, Accused Of Sexual Harassment, Resigns As Minister: Live Updates

New Delhi:
MJ Akbar has filed a defamation suit against a journalist who accused him of sexual harassment. (File)
MJ Akbar, Minister of State For External Affairs, has resigned from his post in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment made by several women against him. MJ Akbar said in a statement that he would "seek justice in a court of law" in a "personal capacity". MJ Akbar said, " Since I have decided to seek justice in a court of law in my personal capacity, I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity."
As many as 20 women have accused MJ Akbar of sexually harassing them when he worked as a journalist. Mr Akbar has filed a defamation case against a senior journalist, who accused him of sexual misconduct.
Senior journalist Saba Naqvi reacted on Twitter after MJ Akbar's resignation.
Just two days ago, MJ Akbar had sued one of his 20 accusers, Priya Ramani, for defamation, accusing her of "intentionally making fabricated allegations" to harm his reputation.
Priya Ramani, the journalist against who MJ Akbar has filed a defamation case, said she as a woman felt vindicated. She wrote on Twitter: "As women we feel vindicated by MJ Akbar's resignation. I look forward to the day when I will also get justice in court. "
"I am deeply grateful to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and to the external Affair Minister Smt Sushma Swaraj for the opportunity they gave me to serve my country": MJ Akbar
"I have, therefore, tendered my resignation from the office of Minister of State for External Affairs," MJ Akbar said in a statement.
"Since I have decided to seek justice in a court of law in my personal capacity, I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity": MJ Akbar