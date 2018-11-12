MJ Akbar A 'Thorough Gentleman': Woman Journalist To Court In #MeToo Row

MJ Akbar, accused of sex harassment in #MeToo movement, has filed a defamation case

MJ Akbar is a thorough professional, a gentleman and a brilliant teacher, a woman journalist said today before the Delhi court hearing the former editor's defamation case against a woman who has accused him of sex harassment in the #MeToo campaign. Journalist Joyeeta Basu is one of the six people MJ Akbar has named as his witnesses in the lawsuit that he filed a day after stepping down as union minister in the Narendra Modi government amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Ms Basu said she has known MJ Akbar since 1998, when he hired her for The Asian Age newspaper. "I have always held him in high regard. He has been perfectly professional in his dealings with me. He has always been a tough task master... a thorough professional and a brilliant teacher who taught me all aspects of newspaper journalism, right from production to story selection to intricacies of layout," said the journalist.

She said she had learnt from the 67-year-old MJ Akbar how to launch a magazine and then a newspaper. "I considered him to be a brilliant journalist, a scholarly writer and a thorough gentleman with an impeccable reputation in my eyes and in the eyes of the public," Ms Basu told the court.

She accused fellow journalist Priya Ramani - the first to come out with her account of sexual harassment by MJ Akbar - of vilifying the editor.

"I may have overcome my doubts but I know from the number of questions raised by people I know, his reputation has been destroyed and damaged irrevocably. After reading all the tweets by Ms Priya Ramani, I believe that this vilification was conducted and the tweets published intentionally by Ms Ramani with the purpose to harm Mr Akbar's good reputation and goodwill," she told the court, defending MJ Akbar.

She said she had worked directly under the editor-politician for nine-and-a-half years. After The Asian Age, she worked for his newsmagazine, which became the Sunday Guardian, of which she is currently editor.

"I have known him for 20 years. I have not heard anything untoward from the staff of the organization in which we have worked together," said Ms Basu.

Though MJ Akbar has sued only Priya Ramani, multiple women have accused him of sexual misconduct and chronic predatory behaviour, especially with younger women colleagues.