Mizoram To Hold First Key Meeting Of Boundary Commission Today

Assam-Mizoram border dispute: Both states accuse each other of encroachment

Amid escalating border tensions with Assam, Mizoram's boundary commission is set to hold its first key meeting today. The state government has also written to the centre alleging heavy deployment of commandos at the border by Assam.

Six men of the Assam police had died in Monday's unprecedented gunfight between the police forces of the two states. Besides, 45 people were wounded.

The clashes stem from a decades old land dispute between Assam and Mizoram over "improper demarcation of the state border". Both Assam and Mizoram claim land on the border between Assam's Cachar and Mizoram's Kolasib district. Both states accuse each other of encroachment.

Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia, who heads the boundary commission constituted by the state government last week, has said the body will deal with the issues related to the border with neighbouring states and its decision would be final.

The Deputy Chief Minister said being a member of North East Democratic Alliance, a regional version of the NDA, will not prevent the MNF from working towards what the people of Mizoram want.

State Home Minister Lalchamliana will serve as vice chairman on the commission.

The commission will also have one member each from leading NGOs, political parties, Joint Action Committee on Inner Line Reserve Forest Demand apart from three ministers, chief secretary, additional chief secretary and Director General of Police (DGP), said the state government.

Mizoram Home Secretary Lalbiaksangi has requested the Union Home Ministry to issue appropriate instructions to the government of Assam to refrain from deploying such reinforcements, and to pull back the contingents deployed at the inter-state border during such a tense time.

The Home Secretary also added that mobilization of such a large contingent of police by Assam at the inter-state border is objectionable and will lead to apprehensions and create panic on both sides of the states

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that his government will move the Supreme Court over the border violence.