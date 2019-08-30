Mizoram Villagers Give Palanquin Ride To Government Officer

Villagers gave Bhupesh Chaudhary a tour of their village on a make-shift palanquin.

Joy knew no bounds for the people of a remote Mizoram village when an officer visited them for the first time.

Deputy Commissioner Bhupesh Chaudhary trekked for 15 km to reach Tispoi village, 400 km from state capital Aizwal. The excited villagers welcomed him with garlands and gave him a tour of their village on a make-shift palanquin made of wooden poles and cloth.

"Trekked 15 km on foot to reach the beautiful and remote village #Tisopi in #Siaha district to realise the difficulty the people face everyday. Completely overwhelmed by the warm reception given by the people of #Tisopi," Mr Chaudhary tweeted with pictures.

Trekked 15 kms on foot to reach the beautiful and remote village #Tisopi in #Siaha district to realise the difficulty the people face everyday. Completely overwhelmed by the warm reception given by the people of #Tisopipic.twitter.com/9tBLFah2gp — Bhupesh Chaudhary (@bhupesh_ch) August 25, 2019

The non-descript Tisopi village has a population of around 400 and most of the people are into farming.

The officer was working on the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, a government's scheme to provide road connectivity to unconnected villages.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.