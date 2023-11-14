199 People Of The Same Family Live In This Mizoram House

A total of 199 people from the same family live here.

Baktawang village in India's northeastern state of Mizoram is home to the world's largest family, all residing together in a single house. The huge household, initially headed by Ziona Chana, comprises a total of 199 family members. Ziona Chana, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 76 due to complications related to high blood pressure and diabetes, left behind an extraordinary family structure. At that time, he was married to 38 wives, had 89 children along with their respective spouses, and 36 grandchildren.

Despite Ziona Chana's death, the family continues to inhabit their large living complex nestled in the hills of Baktawang. The unique communal living arrangement stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of this remarkable family, who, even in the face of their patriarch's passing, persists in sharing a home under one roof.

The house is a four-story structure with around 100 rooms in the remote village that has become a tourist attraction as a result of the family's presence.

Ziona Chana was a member of a sect named "Chana", that was founded by Ziona's father in 1942 and has a membership of hundreds of families. Ziona married his first wife when he was 17 and claimed he once married ten wives in a single year.

They shared a dormitory near his private bedroom, and locals said he liked to have seven or eight of them by his side at all times. When the entire family gathers to eat in the expansive dining hall, it resembles a large hostel mess, with everyone seated together to share a meal.

Despite his family's huge size, Ziona told Reuters in a 2011 interview that he wanted to grow it even further.

"I am ready to expand my family and willing to go to any extent to marry," he had said.

"I have so many people to care for and look after, and I consider myself a lucky man."