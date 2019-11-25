6 Arrested For Allegedly Smuggling Drugs Worth Rs 31 Lakh In Mizoram

The police recovered illegal drugs from a village near India-Myanmar border (Representational)

Officials of the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department have seized over 796 gm of heroin worth Rs 31.84 lakh from two districts and arrested six persons including two women, an official said today.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials seized the contraband from Ruantlang village near India-Myanmar border, and Champhai town on Saturday and also from the state capital on Sunday, the department's spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga said.

The accused were arrested for their alleged involvement in smuggling of the heroin. They were charged under under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, he said.

They were produced before the respective district courts and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.