Bru Tribals Likely To Vote From Border Village: Mizoram Poll Officer

Mizoram's newly appointed Chief Electoral Officer Ashish Kundra said Friday Bru voters housed in north Tripura relief camps were likely to exercise their franchise from Kanhmun village on the Mizoram-Tripura border in the upcoming assembly polls.

Mr Kundra, who replaced SB Shashank on Thursday, told reporters that the logistics and other arrangements would be worked out in accordance with instructions of the Election Commission.

"Bru voters in north Tripura relief camps are most likely to exercise their franchise from Kanhmun village," he said.

The chief electoral officer (CEO) asserted there was no reason for postponement of the November 28 polls.

"It (polls) should be held on time if the arrangements are in place," he said.

Appealing to the people of Mizoram to "forget the past", Mr Kundra said faith in the CEO's office should be restored for peaceful polls.

He added that videography during polling would be mandatory in the 32 polling stations classified as "critical". The Election Commission decided to remove Mr Shashank after massive protests broke out in Mizoram demanding his ouster.

The order came after some civil society groups demanded Mr Shashank's ouster over a row on allowing Bru voters lodged in Tripura relief camps to exercise their franchise from there.