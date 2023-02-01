'Mitr Kaal Budget': Rahul Gandhi Tweets Jab At PM

Congress's Rahul Gandhi today alleged that the latest Union budget proves the government has "no roadmap to build India's future". The last full budget before the 2024 national election, presented earlier by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has provided for a huge relief for taxpayers and massive outlay for capital spending and infrastructure.

"Mitr Kaal' Budget has: NO vision to create Jobs NO plan to tackle Mehngai NO intent to stem Inequality 1% richest own 40% wealth, 50% poorest pay 64% of GST, 42% youth are unemployed- yet, PM doesn't Care! This Budget proves Govt has NO roadmap to build India's future," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Mr Gandhi's party has called the budget "big on announcements and short on delivery".

"This budget will be called 'Naam Bade Aur Darshan Chhote Budget' (big on announcements and short on delivery)," said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. "No effort has been made in this budget to find a solution to massive unemployment. Inflation is hurting every household and the common man is in trouble. There is nothing in the budget that would reduce prices of items of daily use," he said.

"Overall, the Modi government has made life difficult for the people. The country's economy has been deeply hurt," he added.

His party colleague and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram said Nirmala Sitharaman "has not mentioned the words unemployment, poverty, inequality or equity anywhere in her speech. Mercifully, she has mentioned the word poor twice".

Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee said the budget appeared to be a "half-hour" job.

"The budget they have presented, if I had had done it, I would have taken half an hour. How do you present a budget for the poor, how do you present a budget for a common man, how do you control prices of commodities? I have worked in many departments. We also present budgets; we don't increase taxes. We ensure people are not troubled, we help them," she said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the budget "will build a strong foundation for a developed India".

"This budget will fulfill dreams of an aspirational society, including the poor, middle-classes, farmers... Our government has taken several steps to empower the middle class and ensure ease of living. We have reduced tax-rate and have given relief," he said.