'Will Turn Lucknow Into Delhi': Farmers' Challenge To Yogi Adityanath

All roads leading to Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh's capital, will be sealed by farmers after September 05, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait announced today, marking eight months of agitation over the Centre's three contentious agricultural laws.

"Lucknow will become Delhi," Mr Tikait announced at a press conference in the city, flanked by other leaders of the agitation like Yogendra Yadav, Shivkumar Kakka, and others

The leaders also announced 'Mission UP and Uttarakhand', a strategy to take their agitation to all corners of the election-bound states. They are scheduled to go to polls in February-March 2022.

However, this intensification of the protest will take place only after a farmer meeting or 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' scheduled on September 5 in western Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. The event will be the biggest ever of its kind, the farmer leaders claimed.

"We are launching Mission UP and Uttarakhand. It will make the movement more focused and intensive. There will involve big rallies and a Mahapanchayat and we will ensure that the protest against the BJP and the policies of the BJP government resonate at all steps, starting right from the village level," Mr Yadav said.

Farmers have been protesting at various border points of the national capital since November 26 against the laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and representatives of the Central government have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.

Earlier, on January 26, protesters broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of Delhi following a tractor rally organised by the farmers. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.