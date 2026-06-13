Mission Sudarshan Chakra To Boost India's Missile Defence: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the "Mission Sudarshan Chakra," announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2025 Independence Day address, is set to become a multi-level missile defence system of modern India.

It will not only protect military installations and critical infrastructure, but also ensure the safety of civil infrastructure and key establishments, he said.

The system will possess the capability to deliver a "decisive punch" whenever needed and its three-layered protection will ensure minimal inconvenience to citizens and prioritise their safety, he said.

It is a system designed to provide a robust protective shield for all assets of vital importance, he said, speaking after inaugurating an Advanced Weapon System Complex at DRDO's Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, here.

The defence minister commended the Missile Systems and Strategic Systems Cluster of DRDO for its pivotal contributions to India's technological excellence, strategic autonomy, and national security, a defence release said.

He asserted that the exceptional performance of indigenous missile systems during Operation Sindoor is testimony to the growing strength of India's defence R&D ecosystem.

The systems developed by DRDO, such as Akash and BrahMos, proved that India possesses the capability to compete in the global defence technology ecosystem.

Highlighting the pivotal role played by air defence during Operation Sindoor, he said the air defence system completely thwarted the enemy's intentions when aerial threats loomed over borders.

He said the vital role of air defence can be witnessed in the conflict zones of the Middle East, voicing PM Modi-led government's commitment to create a multi-level missile defence system through "Mission Sudarshan Chakra".

Singh highlighted the importance of possessing "resilience" and "deterrence" to safeguard national security interests in light of the rapidly evolving nature of warfare, and global uncertainties.

Precision-strike capabilities, integrated air defence systems, hypersonic weapons, autonomous platforms, artificial intelligence, electronic warfare, and advanced sensor technologies are redefining the nature of modern warfare, he said.

"The international order is undergoing a period of tension and transformation; where old assumptions are crumbling, and new alliances & challenges are taking shape. In such an environment, there is a need to possess resilience - the capacity to absorb any shock and bounce back; and deterrence - the ability to instill fear in the mind of the aggressor that a befitting reply would be given if a hostile eye is cast," he said.

Acknowledging DRDO's efforts in building resilience and deterrence capabilities of the nation, he said the organisation is instilling confidence in the nation that it will neither bow down to instability nor allow any shortcomings in its preparedness.

Urging DRDO to consider production as an integral part of the development process, the defence minister underscored the importance of reducing development-to-production timelines, simplifying manufacturing processes, increasing indigenous content and developing systems that can be rapidly mass-produced for the defence forces when the need arises.

He praised DRDO for its persistent efforts towards addressing present-day challenges while working on futuristic technologies that provide India with a strategic advantage.

He stressed the need to equip the defence forces with state-of-the-art systems in sufficient quantity and at the right time to tackle future challenges.

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