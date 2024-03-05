Missing Boy Found Dead In Mumbai, Father Alleges Kidnap, Murder: Cops

The boy's father alleged he was kidnapped and murdered, said the official. (Representational)

The body of a 12-year-old boy, who was missing for over a month from his residence in Mumbai's Wadala area, was found on Monday evening, police said.

The body was recovered from a creek near Wadala Truck Terminus, an official said, adding the boy had been missing from his residence since January 28.

His body was identified by his father with the help of his footwear, he said.

The boy's father alleged he was kidnapped and murdered, said the official.

A probe was underway.

