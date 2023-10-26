Missing Bank Employee Found Dead In Sugarcane Field: UP Police

The victim's body was recovered from a sugarcane field, officials said. (Representational)

The body of a private bank employee who went missing five days ago was found in a sugarcane field in UP, police said on Thursday.

Mohammad Yusuf, 40, a resident of Gaybojh village in Pilibhit, used to work in a private sector bank in Aligarh. He had left Aligarh on Saturday to return home and went missing after reaching Pilibhit, SHO (Sungarhi) Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said.

On the complaint of Yusuf's relatives, the police launched a search operation and his mobile phone, bag, clothes and other belongings near Gauhania railway crossing on Wednesday morning.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Rs 98,000 was transferred from Yusuf's account to another person's bank account. After this, the police detained Sanjeev Bharti, 28, a resident of Gauhania village and interrogated him.

On Bharti's disclosure, the victim's body was recovered from a sugarcane field in Santoshpura village, police said.

The officials said the relatives of the victim, after seeing the injury marks on Yusuf's body, alleged that he was beaten to death.

Bharti has a record, police said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)