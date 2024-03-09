Miss World 2024: When And Where To Watch The Grand Finale? 

This year, India is being represented by Sini Shetty, a finance graduate (File)

The 71st edition of Miss World 2024 finale is here and we cannot keep calm. Tonight, we will witness the crowning of a new Miss World in a grand ceremony hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and former Miss World 2013 Megan Young.

The event promises to be a memorable night with a lineup of performances by artists including Shaan, Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Toni-Ann Singh.

The pageant, making its return to India after 28 years, will be held in Mumbai. Excited? Here's everything you need to know ahead of the big night.

When To Watch Miss World 2024?

The Miss World 2024 finale is scheduled for March 9. The event, which was originally planned to be held in the United Arab Emirates, will now take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in the City of Dreams, Mumbai. This competition started on February 18 in New Delhi.

Where To Watch Miss World 2024?

Indian viewers can catch the event online on Sony LIV starting at 7:30 PM (ST). Additionally, you can visit the official Miss World website at www.missworld.com.

"Witness the grand return of Miss World to India after 28 years! Celebrate the union of beauty and purpose as we showcase the grace and talent of participants on stage," the channel said in a post.

Who Will Present The Crown?

Following the tradition, this year, the winner of Miss World 2021 and Polish model Karolina Bielawska, will present the crown to her successor.

Who Is Representing India?

This year, India is being represented by Sini Shetty, a finance graduate. The 22-year-old is also a professionally trained dancer.

The finale will be judged by prominent personalities from various fields including actress Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde, social worker Amruta Fadnavis, film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, CEO of the Miss World Organization Julia Morley CBE, and three former Miss Worlds.