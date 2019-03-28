Misleading Tweet On Indelible Ink Brought Down After Poll Body Intervenes

Indelible ink is applied to people who have cast their vote.

Twitter has brought down a tweet questioning ingredients of the indelible ink used to mark voters and having the potential of creating confusion in the minds of people following a complaint from the Election Commission.

The EC has now asked the Delhi Police to lodge an FIR into the matter under a section of the Indian Penal Code which deals with cases where efforts are made to create fear in the minds of the people.

On Tuesday, the commission wrote to Twitter saying its team has identified a "mischievous" and "misleading" "fake news" which should immediately be brought down.

After the post was brought down by the social media platform, the poll panel asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi district to investigate the case and lodge an FIR under IPC Section 505 which deals with creating "fear" and "alarm" among the people.

In a letter to the police, the EC said the tweet "appears deliberately intended to cause mischief and mislead the voters, specially belonging to a particular community".

