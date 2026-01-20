'EU Won't Push Back': Trump Mocks NATO Allies With Altered US Map That Includes Greenland

US President Donald Trump renewed his push for Greenland, sharing a map of the United States showing the Arctic island, Canada and Venezuela as American territories. Taking to his Truth Social platform, the US leader shared a photo mocking NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) allies, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, British Premier Keir Starmer, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, among others, who are seen sitting in the Oval Office, with an altered map sitting in the background.

'EU Won't Push Back'

Earlier, Trump claimed the European Union won't push back too much on his Greenland gambit. Speaking in Florida, he called the island a national security necessity to counter Russian and Chinese influence, claiming that Denmark lacks defensive capability.

"We have to have it. They have to have this done," Trump told reporters, referring to Greenland.

The US commander-in-chief earlier linked his claims on the Danish territory to not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in a letter he sent to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. He claimed the US economy is the world's "hottest" ahead of his Davos trip.

On another Truth Social platform, Trump said he had a "very good telephone call with Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO, concerning Greenland."

"As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for national and world security. There can be no going back - On that, everyone agrees," he wrote.

Trump asserted that the United States of America is the "most powerful country anywhere on the globe, by far."

"Much of the reason for this is a rebuilding of our military during my first term, which rebuilding continues at an even more expedited pace. We are the only POWER that can ensure PEACE throughout the World - and it is done, quite simply, through STRENGTH," he added.

In yet another Truth Social post, Trump shared another photo, where he, along with Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is seen hoisting the US flag in Greenland. A board nearby read: Greenland, US territory, EST. 2026

Trump's Greenland Gambit

Trump, who has pushed to make Greenland a US territory since he returned to the White House last year, renewed his push after the US strike on Caracas and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Trump has claimed that making the Danish territory part of the United States would serve national security interests, given its strategic location in the Arctic.