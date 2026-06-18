Rare, Under-Studied Goat-Antelope Spotted In Sikkim After Nearly 3 Decades

Conservationists are hailing the successful sighting of the elusive Mishmi Takin (Budorcas taxicolor) in Sikkim. As one of the most mysterious creatures of the Himalayas, this large goat-antelope is incredibly under-studied, making its documented presence in the state a landmark moment. Forest officials emphasise that confirmed visual records of this vulnerable species are exceptionally rare.

"I am delighted to share the remarkable news of the successful sighting and documentation of the rare Mishmi Takin (Budorcas taxicolor) in Sikkim during a routine forest patrol by our dedicated forest officials," Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said.

"This first-ever video record from the area marks a proud milestone for our conservation efforts and reflects the resilience of Sikkim's fragile Himalayan ecosystems and rich biodiversity. The Government of Sikkim remains committed to strengthening conservation initiatives and protecting our precious natural heritage, ensuring that the beauty and biodiversity of our mountains continue to thrive for generations to come," the Chief Minister added.

During a routine patrolling exercise conducted in Bakuchen under Tingda Reserve Forest, forest officials recorded the first-ever video footage of the species from the area.

The footage documents a herd of eight individuals, representing the largest group of Takins ever recorded from this locality.

The video captured by Tsewang Nedup Bhutia Head Forest Guard, Phodong (Territorial) Range, shows a herd comprising eight individuals, representing the largest group of Takins recorded in the region till date. There has been no previous video evidence or documentation of such a large herd from this locality or any other part of Sikkim.

In a coincidence, the first photographic record by Chezung Lachungpa was on 16 June 1999 and the present video footage was on 14 June 2026, exactly 27 years later.

The Bombay Natural History Society has recorded that the Mishmi Takin (Budorcas taxicolor) was last officially sighted in Sikkim in June 1999. This interaction with the animal has beeb vividly described in a piece written by Usha Ganguli Lachungpa. This species was last sighted in Sikkim in 1999 by Bishnu Sharma then Supervisor at Kyongnosla Alpine Sanctuary, East Sikkim and photo-documented by District Forest Officer (Wildlife) Chezung Lachungpa on June 16, 1999. Shortly it was also observed exhibiting unusual behaviour and photographed by researcher Usha Lachungpa in the same area.

"The Tingda Reserve Forest is located adjacent to the small but ecologically significant Kyongnosla Alpine Wildlife Sanctuary in Sikkim. This sanctuary forms part of a larger transboundary protected area network that extends through Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary and connects to Jigme Khesar Strict Nature Reserve in Bhutan, where takins are known to occur regularly and maintain viable populations," Avantika Thapa, Post Doctoral Research Associate at the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment, told NDTV.

"The recent sighting therefore provides encouraging evidence that large herbivores such as the Takin are utilising and potentially moving through this interconnected landscape," Thapa added.

"A rare and breathtaking sighting! A Takin herd was spotted at Bakuchaang (5 km below Tamzee) on 14 June afternoon by the personnels of Tourism & Forest Department of Sikkim. Such confirmed visual records are uncommon in the state, making this especially significant. Each sighting strengthens our understanding of the species' distribution, habitat use, and conservation needs. The Mishmi Takin remains one of the least-studied large mammals of the Eastern Himalaya-making moments like these invaluable," Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said.

The Mishmi Takin is a large high-altitude ungulate native to the eastern Himalayas. In is found in northeast India, Myanmar and China. The species is listed as Vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. The Mishmi Takin usually eats bamboo and willow shoots. It is known for its oily coat to protect it from the weather conditions in the region and given that is resides in nearly inaccessible areas in the upper reaches of the mountains, very few people have seen this species of wildlife.

"Previous documented record of Takin in Sikkim dates back in 1999 by Usha Ganguli Lachungpa, published in Journal of Bombay Natural History Society. Since then, no records on the species presence have been documented. This sighting confirms the sustained presence of Takin in Sikkim, which opens an avenue for research and conservation of this threatened animal," Pujan Pradhan, who is associated with the Wildlife Institute of India, told NDTV

Pradhan, who studies the ecology of endangered mammals, particularly those inhabiting the Indian Himalayan Region, added, "Over the past few decades, Sikkim has seen drastic landscape modifications due to rise in anthropogenic pressures, resulting in habitat fragmentation which is a major threat to wide-ranging species like Takin. Therefore, sightings like this serves as an important reminder to conserve those habitats important for wildlife and maintain habitat connectivity for their long-term survival."

(With Inputs from Pankaj Dhungel)