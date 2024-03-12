Minors Served Lunch To Child Rights Body Members In Delhi, Panel Seeks Action

The NCPCR has demanded the rescue of the underage children from the IHC.

The members of the apex child rights body NCPCR were served lunch by the underage children after which the commission sought an FIR against the venue management of the India Habitat Centre and the contractor for allegedly hiring child labour.

PTI tried to reach out to the India Habitat Centre (IHC) but queries remained unanswered at the time of filing this report.

In a notice to the Delhi Police, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said the Commission members were served lunch by two children aged 17 years while celebrating its 19th Foundation Day at the India Habitat Center.

"The children were found to be serving lunch and picking up the used utensils as well as the waste materials by the caterers engaged at IHC. The children were enquired by the team of the Child Labour Department, NCPCR, and they have admitted their age to be under the age of 18 years," the NCPCR said in the notice.

"This clearly shows the matter of engaging underage minor children in the child labour situation by a prestigious organisation like India Habitat Centre, which is a matter of grave concern," the child rights body said.

The NCPCR has demanded the rescue of the underage children from the IHC and also FIR against them and the contractor who hired the underage children.

