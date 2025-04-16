Minority Affairs Ministry Isn't Just For Muslims, Says Kiren Rijiju

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has defended his role as Chairman of the Central Waqf Council and stated that the Ministry of Minority Affairs is not exclusive to Muslims but represents all six officially recognised minority communities in India.

Speaking to ANI, Rijiju responded to criticism by some sections over a non-Muslim heading the Central Waqf Council and said his appointment is by virtue of his ministerial role.

On being asked why a non-Muslim is heading the Waqf Council, the Union Minister said, "We have six minority communities in India by definition. By notification, there are six communities. By virtue of being the Minister for Minority Affairs, I presented the bill and became the Chairman of the Central Waqf Council. Minority Ministry is not only for Muslims. That is what I have been saying from the beginning: that the Congress Party had made the Minority Affairs Ministry a Muslim Affairs Ministry. How unfortunate that is. And then, they are talking only about Muslims, leaving aside the other smaller minority communities."

Answering a query about the party not having an MP from the Muslim community in Lok Sabha, he said the party has been urging the community members to join its ranks and be part of the goverment.

"Though I have been telling the Muslim areas that please vote for the BJP, send Muslim MPS, come to the BJP and be a part of the government. If Modi ji gets massive support from the people of the country, it is not anybody's fault," he said.

"Suppose you don't get elected by the Muslim community, what can I do? I can't make someone win just by wishing it. We need representatives whom the people elect. So this argument that the minister, who presented the bill, is not a Muslim is quite bizarre," Rijiju added.

He also expressed satisfaction over his ministry's work. "I said I feel fortunate to do something good for the Muslim community. Because I am the Minority Affairs Minister, I have the responsibility to look after the welfare measures of six minority communities," Rijiju said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, came into force on April 8 (Tuesday). After a 12-hour discussion, the Upper House cleared the bill with 128 members voting in favour, whereas 95 members voted against the legislation. It was passed by the Lok Sabha earlier.

The government has said that the Waqf (Amendment) Act introduces significant reforms aimed at enhancing the governance, transparency, and efficiency of waqf property management in India.

It seeks to create a more structured and accountable framework by addressing long-standing issues such as litigation and the lack of judicial oversight.

Key changes include redefining the formation of waqf, improving the survey and registration process, empowering government oversight, and ensuring inclusivity by incorporating non-Muslim members and women into waqf-related bodies.

The Act seeks to modernise Waqf property management in India.

