Minor Student Gang-Raped In Rajasthan's Kota, 4 Arrested

The Kota Police has formed a special team which is interrogating the arrested accused.

A minor student in Rajasthan's coaching hub Kota was allegedly gang-raped by fellow students who have now been arrested, said the police.

Additional Superintendent of Police Uma Sharma said that the minor student was fraudulently called to a flat and then raped by four men.

The victim student got acquainted with the main accused through social media, said police.

The crime took place on February 10.

The victim was shaken and depressed after the crime which her friends noticed and took her to a counsellor, said cops. It was then that the victim revealed what had happened, the cops added.

This latest crime has again put the spotlight on Kota's coaching industry where at a time there is a floating population of nearly two lakh students, some of them away from home for the first time alone and vulnerable.