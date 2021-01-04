Minor Fire In Engine Of New Delhi-Bengaluru Rajdhani Express

A fire broke out in the engine of a Bengaluru-bound Rajdhani Express today.

A fire broke out in the engine of a Bengaluru-bound Rajdhani Express train near Vikarabad district of Telangana on Sunday night, a official of South Central Railway (SCR) said.

All the passengers of the train are safe, he said.

The incident occurred around 9 pm when the New Delhi to Bengaluru Rajdhani Express was passing Nawandgi railway station, railway official Ch Rakesh said.

The loco pilot noticed smoke from the locomotive and as a precautionary measure stopped the train. As minor flames erupted and it was confined to a small portion of the engine, which was detached from the coaches, he said.

A fire tender was pressed into service and the flames were put off. A relief locomotive was sent to the station, the chief PRO said.

The exact cause of the fire was being ascertained, the official added.