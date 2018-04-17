Minor Explosion Near Indian Embassy Camp Office In Nepal, No Injuries

The explosion was reported at 8:20 pm on Monday. It created a hole on the compound wall of the embassy camp, which is toward the secluded rear area of the main office building, officials said.
The temporary office was set up by India during the floods in Nepal and north Bihar in 2015. The office has been functioning since then.
No one was at the camp when the explosion struck, officials said.
Investigators suspect that members of a local political group, which had called a strike in Biratnagar on Monday, could have a hand in the explosion.