Minor Explosion Near Indian Embassy Camp Office In Nepal, No Injuries Indian embassy explosion: The blast at the Indian embassy camp in Nepal's Biratnagar created a hole on the compound wall of the embassy camp

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT Indian embassy blast: Nepal police are investigating the explosion at the building in Biratnagar Kathmandu: A small explosion has hit an Indian consulate camp office in Nepal's Biratnagar, officials said. No one was injured in the explosion that took place at the temporary office of the Indian consulate at the province capital, 380 kilometres from Kathmandu.



The explosion was reported at 8:20 pm on Monday. It created a hole on the compound wall of the embassy camp, which is toward the secluded rear area of the main office building, officials said.



The temporary office was set up by India during the floods in Nepal and north Bihar in 2015. The office has been functioning since then.



No one was at the camp when the explosion struck, officials said.



Senior police officer Arun Kumar said they are investigating who could be behind the explosion, the Kathmandu Post reported.



Investigators suspect that members of a local political group, which had called a strike in Biratnagar on Monday, could have a hand in the explosion.



A small explosion has hit an Indian consulate camp office in Nepal's Biratnagar, officials said. No one was injured in the explosion that took place at the temporary office of the Indian consulate at the province capital, 380 kilometres from Kathmandu.The explosion was reported at 8:20 pm on Monday. It created a hole on the compound wall of the embassy camp, which is toward the secluded rear area of the main office building, officials said.The temporary office was set up by India during the floods in Nepal and north Bihar in 2015. The office has been functioning since then.No one was at the camp when the explosion struck, officials said. Senior police officer Arun Kumar said they are investigating who could be behind the explosion, the Kathmandu Post reported.Investigators suspect that members of a local political group, which had called a strike in Biratnagar on Monday, could have a hand in the explosion. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter