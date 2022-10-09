Minor Dalit Girl Raped In UP's Amethi, Accused Arrested: Police

The accused identified as Monu has been arrested.

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village in Jamo area here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on October 3 when the man looking after music arrangements in a Durga puja pandal raped her in the field when she went to attend nature's call, they said.

SHO, Jamo, Akhilesh Gutpa said an FIR has been lodged under IPC section 376 (rape), SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act and POCSO Act.

The accused identified as Monu has been arrested, he said.

