Minor Beats 60-Year-Old Tailor To Death Over Delayed Clothes In Jaipur: Cops

A 60-year-old tailor was beaten to death by a boy in Rajasthan's Jaipur district on Friday after his stitched clothes were not delivered on time, police said.

The minor was detained and is being interrogated, officials said.

According to police, the incident took place near Dev Hospital at Pakka Bandha Chauraha in Chomu town where Surajmal Prajapat, had a small tailoring shop.

The minor came asking for his clothes and when Prajapat told him that they were not ready, the minor thrashed him with sticks leading to his death, a police officer said.

"The accused had given clothes for stitching at the tailor's shop. When they were not ready on time, he got angry and attacked the elderly tailor with sticks," Chomu Station House Officer Pradeep Sharma said.

Police have also recovered the stick used in the attack and collected evidence from the scene, Sharma said, adding that investigation is ongoing.

The body has been sent to Chomu Government Hospital for postmortem and will be handed over to family for last rites.

